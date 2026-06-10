Somali World Cup referee denied U.S. entry, hailed as hero at home

Updated June 10, 2026 at 4:22 PM MDT

Days after he was denied entry to the United States, Omar Artan arrived home to a hero's welcome. Government officials greeted him at the airport with flowers, and fans draped him in the sky-blue Somali flag.

In the capital of Mogadishu, thousands packed into a stadium—not for a soccer match, but to celebrate the referee. There, Artan was hoisted onto shoulders to the cheers of the crowd, a symbol of national pride in a country often disparaged on the world stage.

"What happened has happened and it was fate. I am grateful for the support FIFA gave me," Artan told reporters upon his arrival in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

Artan, who was poised to become Somalia's first-ever World Cup referee, told supporters he remains determined.

"I will attend the next World Cup," he told local media. "We should strive for our country and defend it. We should never be disappointed. I love my country, and I encourage young people to continue pursuing their goals."

Over the weekend, Artan was denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Miami International Airport. The decision, despite his holding a diplomatic passport and valid visa, was defended by Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House World Cup task force. "Anyone who is communicating with bad actors that plan harm against the United States of America are not gonna be admitted entrance."

A Trump administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged Artan had associated with "suspected members of terror organizations." NPR has reached out to Artan for comment but has yet to receive a response.

A FIFA spokesperson said Artan would now not be able to train at the tournament, which is being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and kicks off in Mexico City on Thursday.

In Somalia, the U.S. has been a key partner in countering the Al Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab. The U.S. accusations, however, have angered Somali citizens.

Ilham Gasser, a Somali member of parliament, said, "Many Somalians feel he has been unfairly treated. If these were genuine concerns that an individual had links to terror organizations, many Somalians are asking, why were those concerns not identified in the visa process?"

Last year, Somalia was among 12 countries subjected to a sweeping U.S. travel ban. President Trump has repeatedly disparaged Somalia, calling its people "garbage" and describing the country as "probably the worst, most dangerous country," calling it "hell."

Artan's setback has instead become a moment of national pride, as Somalia celebrates one of its own on the world stage. While the World Cup may have slipped away this time, his achievement at home is impossible to ignore.



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