How long will the Grateful Dead's songs survive?

During this year's Days Between — from August 1 and August 9 — NPR Music is publishing a series of stories about what keeps drawing people to the Grateful Dead, and how they plan to carry the band's legacy forward.

Bob Weir believed that the songs of the Grateful Dead had a life of their own.

"It's my firm belief that these songs are visitors, that they're living critters," the band's co-founder and rhythm guitarist told NPR in 2022. "They're visitors from another world, another dimension or whatever you want to call it, that come through the artists to visit this world, have a look around, tell their stories."

Weir described his philosophy as "hippie metaphysics" and his notion that the Grateful Dead acted as a vessel for the music, rather than its starting point, helps explain the band's longevity. The Grateful Dead endured an original run of 30 years, and by this point, its appeal has survived just as long in a world where the band itself no longer exists. The Dead's legacy is one that came to be defined, broadly, by collective ownership and responsibility — a sprawling, decentralized network of musicians, dancers and tapers (more on that later) that were all literally playing in the band, as the song goes. It's no wonder, then, that Weir always pictured the Dead's "critters" sticking around far longer than anybody on stage.

Roger Ressmeyer / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, and Phil Lesh (from left) of the Grateful Dead play together in concert in December 1979.

"I can't help but think, after doing this work, that there's a good chance that these songs are going to be around in 200 or 300 years," he said during that 2022 interview. "That people will be talking about them and working off of them."

Weir spoke of this vision frequently, and it's one many fans continue to reference. He died earlier this year, which marked a devastating loss for Deadheads. Weir had spent the three decades since Jerry Garcia's death in 1995 shepherding the Grateful Dead's music to younger generations of fans and players alike, most notably alongside John Mayer in the group Dead & Company. Now, the Dead community faces a new phase, one without as many links to the original band. Bassist Phil Lesh, former vocalist Donna Jean Godchaux and Weir have all departed in recent years. Without them, drummers Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart have been laying low.

Going into the Grateful Dead's 61st summer, a clear question has emerged: not whether the music would continue, but how? Who would play it forward for the centuries to come?

Some fans found one answer to that question off a winding road called the Bohemian Highway in Sonoma County, Calif., at a modest festival hosted by the family of Phil Lesh. On a sunny May weekend, thousands of Deadheads assembled in a clearing of redwood trees for The Terrapin Roadshow. Out in the parking lot, a few people set up tables to sell hand-dyed bamboo socks and quartz necklaces, holding up signs asking to be "miracled" into the show (a.k.a. the traditional Deadhead request to be gifted a ticket). Inside, patchwork quilts and rainbow-colored shirts dotted the grassy field. At the top of the hill, a kids' area was informally set up with play pens and bubble wands. Generations of families sprawled out on the lawn together, waiting for the music to begin.

Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR / Nicole Lauricella, with a Jerry Garcia tattoo on her shoulder came to the show with her granddaughter, Luna, 21 months old. Nicole's daughter and son were also there for three generations. Terrapin Roadshow performs at Monte Rio Amphitheater in Monte Rio, CA for a story about the longevity of the Grateful Dead's music and cultural scene.

Nicole Lauricella laid out a picnic blanket with help from her husband and children. Sporting a sizable Jerry Garcia tattoo on her shoulder, Lauricella watched her young granddaughter, Luna, twirl in the sun in a tie-dye dress. The Grateful Dead has long been a soundtrack to their family life, she said, and this moment feels like a new page in that lineage.

"It's nice when I can wrangle them all in and we can be together at an event," she said. "Now that [Lesh and Weir] have passed away, something like this is what we're trying to hold on to."

The Terrapin Roadshow is set to make several stops across the West Coast and in Colorado this summer. It features Lesh's son, Grahame Lesh, playing the Grateful Dead songbook with a rotating roster of musicians. In Monte Rio, Calif., he was joined by the Wolfpack, a string and horn section that often accompanied Weir. Lesh is currently the only child of an original band member performing and touring the Dead's music, but he explained that he doesn't see himself as a solitary keeper of the band's legacy.

"My sense, in terms of the music continuing, is someone is going to be playing it. I don't necessarily feel any added pressure because of who my dad was to do that," Lesh said. There are, he pointed out, Dead cover bands in virtually every city in America. "What we can do is bring all these other musicians in and provide a place for them to be in the band and to take the music and then go out and spread the good word to their fans and the people that they play with."

Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR /

This approach follows the map charted by the Grateful Dead's original members. After Garcia's death, the "core four" — Weir, Lesh, plus drummers Kreutzmann and Hart — continued performing the band's songbook in a number of configurations with each other, and with other artists. This included many younger musicians like Billy Strings, Joe Russo and Mikaela Davis. The surviving members also sat in with tribute bands, including Dark Star Orchestra (DSO).

There's something in there that really speaks to people and helps them deal with the craziness of life, the unpredictability of life, the chaos of life." Producer and bassist Don Was on the Dead's music

"In a typical situation, that wouldn't happen — the guys go hang out with the cover band. But we made friends with them," says Tim Walther, manager of DSO and promoter of several jam band festivals. "[DSO] is not trying to say they are the Grateful Dead. They're carrying the torch, so to speak."

DSO has been playing since 1997, but Walther says 2026 has been one of the group's busiest seasons yet. He says without a formal iteration of the Dead this summer, people are looking for a place to gather and hear their favorite songs. Producer and bassist Don Was, who performed with Weir in a trio called the Wolf Bros, says there's a special quality to the Dead's music that feels larger than life.

"There's something in there that really speaks to people and helps them deal with the craziness of life, the unpredictability of life, the chaos of life," Was says. "Conversational language doesn't begin to convey the depth of inner emotions that we have going on, but songs like the Grateful Dead's really help you sort through it all."

On the night of Weir's passing, Was and his group the Pan-Detroit Ensemble had just begun their winter tour, which included a 50th anniversary tribute to the Dead's seminal jazz-inspired album Blues for Allah. Was says although he was shaken up by the news, he knew Weir would want him to go through with the performance and use music as a way to process both his and the audience's grief. So he did, both on that night and for the remainder of the tour.

"[Weir] felt that this was music that transcended fashion or a particular moment in time in San Francisco — the themes of the songs were relevant to the human condition," Was says. "He wanted people to continue to play these songs and relate to them. I really believe that'll happen just because they're such great songs to play and they mean something to the people on the receiving end."

Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR / Terrapin Roadshow performs at Monte Rio Amphitheater in Monte Rio, CA for a story about the longevity of the Grateful Dead's music and cultural scene.

At the Terrapin Roadshow in Monte Rio, Lesh tapped into the grassroots northern California scene that his father built for the last decades of his life. For several years, the family operated a venue and restaurant in San Rafael named Terrapin Crossroads, where the legendary bassist and composer could often be seen jamming with local musicians or eating a burger and fries at the next table over. The fans here, his son says, are a lot of familiar faces from that scene.

"My dad and our family were doing smaller things by choice, but there was always the bigger thing happening at the same time. Now that there's not all the voices — Bob and my dad and Donna — it's up to everyone individually," Lesh says. "We'll see. Maybe there's not a big centralized stadium tour for everyone to follow, but 800 to a thousand people will come to this each day, and another few thousand will go see [cover band] Joe Russo's Almost Dead. It'll spread that way."

Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR / Fans listen to Terrapin Roadshow as they perform at Monte Rio Amphitheater in Monte Rio, CA for a story about the longevity of the Grateful Dead's music and cultural scene.

Out in the crowd, many of the Deadheads said that improvising through this unknown moment is part of the fun. Susan Justice went to her first Grateful Dead show in 1976, though she saw Jerry Garcia Band play before that. She says for her, the important thing is that every performance follows the unpredictable spirit of the Dead.

"We like to hear people play the Dead material with their own personalities," she said. "It's nice to hear other people play their own style of the music, as opposed to just trying to imitate."

This stuff right now that we're getting — you can't let it slip away. You've got to preserve it, capture it and share it. Taper John Chandler on keeping the tradition going

Through two sets of songs, including "They Love Each Other," and a roaring rendition of the sequence known as "Help On the Way" > "Slipknot!" > "Franklin's Tower," just one solitary taper stood in the audience. The Grateful Dead famously allowed concertgoers to record performances; they would then trade those tapes with other fans, a sort of pre-internet marketing strategy that drew more and more people to concerts. Eventually, it led to entire taper sections at shows. John Chandler, who started seeing the Dead in the 1980s, said he feels a responsibility to keep that tradition going.

"There's a lot of people that are not taping anymore, which is unfortunate," he said. "But this stuff right now that we're getting — you can't let it slip away. You've got to preserve it, capture it and share it."

Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR / Vendors gathered in front of the entrance. Terrapin Roadshow performs at Monte Rio Amphitheater in Monte Rio, CA for a story about the longevity of the Grateful Dead's music and cultural scene.

For Lesh, this show is symbolic of a larger ethos around not just the music, but the entire culture that it spawned. In the heart of Dead country, just down the road from where lyricist Robert Hunter penned the words to "Dark Star," Lesh looked contemplatively at the forest surrounding the stage.

"My folks described the Grateful Dead as a big old oak tree. The roots were the jazz and the blues. You know, Jerry was a big banjo player and my dad [had] classical roots," he said. "The trunk is the band members, and the branches and the leaves are everyone inspired by them. That's what I am — all of us. It'll grow and grow. And, you know, not every tree lives forever, but it outlives all of us."

This story includes reporting by Felix Contreras.

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