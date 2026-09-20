Trump says his D.C. arch will serve as 'military complex' with snipers and drones

President Trump has revealed plans to make his proposed 250-foot arch in Washington, D.C. serve as a "military complex", including areas for military snipers and large amounts of weaponry. Trump said military operations at the triumphal arch are needed to protect national security, in a post on Truth Social.

"At the strong request of the United States Military, and for National Security purposes, I have agreed to convert the magnificent Triumphal Arch... into a top grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch," Trump wrote on the social media platform.

Trump added that the arch near the National Mall will "house, store, and have the rapid ability to use large numbers of drones, plus Snipers, on both the roof and plaza areas, and additionally have and hold large quantities of sniper ammunition in storage."

The administration's plans to build the arch between Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial have been met with opposition. It would be twice the height of the Lincoln Memorial. More than 100,000 people submitted comments to the National Park Service as part of its review of the arch proposal.

The arch has also faced legal opposition. Earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkin ordered the government to provide the court with 48 hours' notice before moving forward with any activity on Memorial Circle.

The order warned any construction or demolition before the NPS issues final authorization would be a violation of the court. A group of Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian filed the lawsuit alleging the arch would desecrate the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery. The plaintiffs also claim the president doesn't have the authority to build the arch without approval from Congress.

Chutkin's order came the day after Interior Secretary Doug Burgum wrote on X the administration planned to break ground on an arch within two weeks, despite still awaiting final approval from the National Capital Planning Commission and other federal reviews.

Trump's Truth Social post added: "There will be no facility like this anywhere in the World. Out of the 59 top cities and Capitals, Washington, D.C., IS THE ONLY ONE IN THE WORLD THAT DOES NOT HAVE A TRIUMPHAL ARCH, but it will now and, by far, the greatest of them all!"

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