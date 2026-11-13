Rosalía and Milo J take top awards as Daddy Yankee is paid tribute at Latin Grammys

The 27th annual Latin Grammy's wrapped up in Las Vegas last night with a big night for Argentine folk music, a very big surprise award presenter and a newly minted U.S. congressman taking home a Latin Grammy statuette.

In an industry in which either reggaeton beats or polished pop productions dominate the charts and sales, folk music-powered 20-year-old Argentine vocalist Milo J took home the award for Record of the Year for his single Niño, as well as Best Folk Album for La Vida Era Más Corta, Best Urban/Urban Fusion performance, and Best Recording Package.

Spanish vocalist Rosalía swept several top categories including Album of the Year and Best Alternative Album for LUX, Song of the Year, Best Pop Song and Best Short Form Music Video.

Colombian vocalist Karol G was another multiple category winner, in the Best Urban Music Album and Best Reggaeton Performance categories.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee accepts the Person of the Year award from US singer Janet Jackson during the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 12, 2026.

Reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee was awarded the Academy's Person of the Year and was caught by surprise when Janet Jackson walked out unannounced to present the Puerto Rican vocalist and producer with his award. From the stage accepting the Academy's highest honor, he used his acceptance speech to remind viewers that during the earliest days of the music, the Puerto Rican government tried to criminalize making reggaeton music, calling the musicians criminals with no future.

Also, Tejano musician Bobby Pulido, who won the race for Texas' 15th congressional district last Tuesday, picked up his third Latin Grammy last night, for Best Tejano Album.

The night was heavy with performances of music from throughout the Spanish speaking world.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Rosalía performs onstage during the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rosalía opened the show with a medley of tracks from her album LUX with elaborate dancing and stage design. Milo J appeared with members of the colorfully costumed Uruguayan theatrical ensemble who appeared at his spring Tiny Desk Concert performance.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images Milo J and Gustavo Santaolalla perform onstage during the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There was also a star-studded homage to the iconic Mexican composer José Alfredo Jiménez that was punctuated by both mariachi and a three piece rock band. Also, a posthumous celebration of salsa pioneer Willie Colón featured Nathy Peluso, Luis Figueroa and Colón's son Miguel Colon, all backed by Colón's original 13-piece salsa band.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images Covered by an oversized Puerto Rican flag, reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee performs on stage during the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 12, 2026.

But the most impressive performance of the night was Daddy Yankee's presentation of a medley of his past hit songs. In an elaborately prepared and choreographed performance across multiple stages, the Puerto Rican star referenced his and reggaeton's earliest days as a mix tape phenomenon, all the way through his global breakaway hit, Despacito.

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