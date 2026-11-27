During its heyday, Route 66 became an iconic road trip, connecting the main streets of cities and small towns from Chicago to Los Angeles. And neon signs were the radiant jewels scattered along the roadside.

The glowing glass lights were a fairly new thing when Route 66 opened in November 1926. Parisian Georges Claude had invented the idea of running electricity through tubing filled with neon gas in 1910. The first neon sign arrived in the U.S. in 1922, at a Packard car dealership, and locals were wonderstruck. Reportedly, gapers caused traffic jams.

Claude sold franchises, including one to what is now Claude Neon Federal Signs, founded 100 years ago, just like Route 66. It's still in operation in Tulsa, and the company's website says it's the largest sign company in Oklahoma.

Neon: beautiful and dangerous

CNF Signs still has "neon benders" — artisans who heat glass tubes in a fire and bend the glass by hand to form shapes and letters, just as Claude did. One of them is Tom Wolski, who said he tells visitors to his studio to stand way back.

Nick Oxford for NPR / Top: Tom Wolski is one of the two full-time neon benders at CNF Signs in Tulsa. Left: He heats two glass tubes to weld them together for a neon sign. Right: An array of glass tubes for neon signs.

"In this room you have extreme electricity. You have fire, you have phosphorus, you have mercury. It is kind of dangerous; you have to pay attention to what you're doing. God knows why I would want to do this, but I love it," Wolski said, laughing.

He was once one of two full-time neon benders at CNF Signs, but fewer and fewer companies have commissioned them, because they're so expensive.

Instead, many are turning to LEDs, which can seem like neon. LEDS are less expensive to make and operate and are less dangerous. But Joe Kesterson, senior designer at CNF Signs, maintains that LEDs are not as beautiful.

Nick Oxford for NPR / Joe Kesterson looks up at a neon sign at the Route 66 Neon Sign Park during a tour of neon signs in Tulsa.

Neon glows, like a candle, he explained. LED lights are brighter and sharper.

It may be easy to mistake LED lights for neon lights, he added, but "once you see both of them together, you can see [the LEDs] have almost a harshness to the light."

An interesting fact: Neon lights themselves are not all neon gas.

"Neon gas is red when it illuminates," Kesterson said. "And so anything that you see that's got a warm color is usually going to have neon in it. But cool colors are made using argon gas."

Nick Oxford for NPR / Neon gas is used in warm colors, but argon gas is used to make cool colors, according to Joe Kesterson, senior designer at CNF Signs.

Plus a couple of beads of mercury, which keeps the gas's molecules unstable and energized.

The argon-and-mercury combination interacts with a phosphor powder coating on the inside of some tubes, which makes them glow in a rainbow of colors.

"And it never works like you think it would," Kesterson said. "It's not like we learned in school, where blue and yellow make green. If I put blue gas in a yellow piece of neon, a lot of times it's orange or some weird color that you would not expect."

From migrants to vacationers

Nick Oxford for NPR / A neon sign beckons visitors to stay at the Desert Hills Motel along Route 66 in Tulsa.

Those bright colors "are part of the mystique of Route 66," Kesterson said. "That's what you would have seen traveling as a child with your parents across the country."

Route 66 was the country's first paved highway and served as the primary route for migrating farmworkers during the Dust Bowl. Later, it became a military transport corridor during World War II. All that traffic led to gas stations, restaurants and motels, and those amenities led to vacationers.

"And as you're flying down that highway, you need something that is going to stop that business and bring them to your doorstep," said Kathleen Franz, the associate director for curatorial affairs at the National Museum of American History and a specialist in the history of technology.

"Businesses that had neon seemed up-to-date, modern, new. Here's a business willing to invest in itself."

Nick Oxford for NPR / A vintage sign design is displayed in a book at CNF Signs.

And that, Franz said, signified to travelers that the motel or restaurant was clean and safe. Suddenly, neon was everywhere. And it was inventive.

The 1950s brought Googie-style signs with Space Age shapes: boomerangs and parabolas, stars and swirls. Companies learned how to animate their signs, to make flashing arrows and looping lassos.

Tulsa was a place that went particularly big. The 1934 "Meadow Gold" sign, a local landmark advertising a dairy, is the size of a school bus, with letters up to 7 feet high. It was originally built by Claude Neon Federal Signs, and they restored it about 70 years later.

A decline and rebirth

Nick Oxford for NPR / The Meadow Gold neon sign along Route 66.

Over time, five new interstate highways replaced portions of Route 66, and it stopped being recognized entirely as a federal highway in 1985. Small town traffic dwindled, and businesses closed. Neon signs are expensive to run, and many were turned off, sold, trashed or, like the Meadow Gold sign, stored.

But almost immediately, a movement started to preserve and commemorate the road, and in 1999, a law authorized the National Park Service Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program. Along the old route, communities hoping to draw back those tourists started restoring roadside attractions, including neon signs.

In 2004, the Meadow Gold sign was saved when the building it was on was slated for demolition. CNF Signs rebuilt the scaffolding and restored the porcelain letters that house the neon; it was relit and placed in what is now the Meadow Gold section of town in 2009.

In 2019, looking toward the Route 66 centennial, the Tulsa Route 66 Commission started a grant program for businesses that wanted to make new signs out of neon or LED tubing, or restore old ones. Now, there are more than 100 neon signs in Tulsa, including re-created vintage ones in Neon Sign Park, part of Cyrus Avery Plaza.

Nick Oxford for NPR / The Will Rogers Motor Court sign is on display at the Route 66 Neon Sign Park.

Those replicas include signs otherwise lost to history, like the Will Rogers Motor Court, with a cowboy on a rearing horse (The name "Will Rogers" is circled by a gold lasso), and the Tulsa Auto Court, which features a red car with a driver's silhouette in the window and what seem to be moving tires.

The park is on a very quiet section of Route 66, next to a river and train tracks and below the interstate. Above it, traffic whizzes by on I-244.

You can't see the signs from the modern highway, but they're there, glowing.

Audio and digital edited by Steven Drummond. Chloee Weiner mixed the audio. Emily Bogle edited the photos.

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