Regional News

Sheriff stations deputies in Musselshell schools following Texas shooting

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published May 25, 2022 at 5:23 PM MDT
A Montana sheriff has taken action in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Musselshell County Sheriff Shawn Lesnik says he’s stationed deputies at Roundup Elementary, Roundup High School and Melstone Elementary/High School for the remainder of the school year, which ends Thursday.

Lesnik said in a Facebook post Tuesday night that there are no known threats in Musselshell County, but his office is taking the steps “to ensure the safety of our children.” Lesnik tells YPR these types of events are known to inspire copycat shooters.

The sheriff says he notified school officials Tuesday night of his plans.

Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson