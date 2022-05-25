Sheriff stations deputies in Musselshell schools following Texas shooting

A Montana sheriff has taken action in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Musselshell County Sheriff Shawn Lesnik says he’s stationed deputies at Roundup Elementary, Roundup High School and Melstone Elementary/High School for the remainder of the school year, which ends Thursday.

Lesnik said in a Facebook post Tuesday night that there are no known threats in Musselshell County, but his office is taking the steps “to ensure the safety of our children.” Lesnik tells YPR these types of events are known to inspire copycat shooters.

The sheriff says he notified school officials Tuesday night of his plans.

