© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
summer_banner_0.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Justice department says fire at sawmill in Livingston was accidental, but final report is not yet available

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published September 19, 2022 at 9:37 AM MDT
Firefighters in front of a burnt building with a water hose.
Livingston Fire & Rescue's Facebook page
A spokesperson for the Montana Department of Justice says the fire marshal’s report is still being compiled and did not share additional information.

The state’s justice department says an investigation into a fire at a sawmill in Livingston has found the cause as accidental, but the final report is not yet complete.

A spokesperson for the Montana Department of Justice says the fire marshal’s report is still being compiled and did not share additional information.

R-Y Timber’s General Manager Dan Richards declined to be interviewed.

In an email, Richards says the fire started around 6 a.m. Monday in the planer building, which houses equipment that smooths the lumber, when “dust in the air was ignited by a spark.”

The employee that started the planer equipment that morning sustained burn injuries and was flown to a burn center in Salt Lake City.

Richards wrote that the planer building was destroyed, but will be rebuilt.

The R-Y Timber plant in Livingston employs about 70 people. Earlier this year the company’s shuttered mill in Townsend burned down.

Tags
Regional News FiresMontana Justice DepartmentYPR NewsLivingston
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz covers Bozeman and surrounding communities in Southwest Montana for Yellowstone Public Radio. She has reported for Northwest News Network and Boise State Public Radio and previously worked at a daily print newspaper. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom Story Workshop.
See stories by Olivia Weitz