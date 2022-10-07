ICE relocating to new office in Billings

Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, is relocating its office in Billings, but will not be building a new holding or detention facility.

The agency currently has an office in the Judge Jameson Federal Building in downtown Billings. In its current facility ICE is allowed to temporarily house people for up to 12 or 16 hours before releasing them or transferring them to a more permanent detention facility.

ICE’s new office space is a couple of blocks away from its current site. Billings Building & Facilities Manager Jessica Fust said in a statement to YPR that the new facility is classified as an office, but will have two holding cells for temporary detainment, like at a police or sheriff’s office.