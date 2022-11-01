Big Sky State Games introduces esports to its lineup

Big Sky State Games has added the 39th sport to its lineup: The sports festival is hosting a virtual esports Rocket League tournament in early November.

“Rocket League is essentially a soccer game but played with vehicles," said Esports Commissioner Scotty Robertson. "You are driving around cars are tricked out, designed, cool, shooting fire out the back of them."

Kay Erickson / Yellowstone Public Radio A shot of Rocket League on Scotty Robinson's screen.

The organization’s foray into esports —short for electronic sports—video games is "an area that State Games has been researching for the past two years,” says Executive Director Liana Susott. "We look at trends in sports, and this has been very popular throughout the whole United States.”

There’s esports groups across Montana, including clubs at Central and West High Schools in Billings and at the University of Providence in Great Falls. The University of Montana and Carroll College have esports teams.

Big Sky State Games selected Rocket League because it can be played on a PC, Playstation, Xbox or other devices, Robertson says.

“We wanted to make sure everyone has a chance to participate and play,” he said.

The competition is one on one, or between teams of 3.

The deadline to register for the tournament has passed; the event is Nov. 5 and 6.

