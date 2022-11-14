College GameDay headed to Bozeman for Bobcats-Grizzly showdown

The 121st “Brawl of the Wild” rivalry game between the Montana State and University of Montana football teams will have an unprecedented level of national attention this year, as ESPN’s flagship College Gameday program announced it will be broadcasting live from Bozeman this weekend ahead of the game.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL! WE'RE COMING TO BOZEMAN! 🚨



Next up, we are headed to the Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between @MontanaGrizFB and @MSUBobcats_FB! pic.twitter.com/Z7snIrtRAB — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 13, 2022

Dyche Field makes sense, considering where it’s located and how spacious it is. I’ve heard the camera will be facing Bobcat Stadium, not the Bridgers, but haven’t gotten confirmation. #MSUBobcatsFB #GameDayinBozeman #BrawloftheWild https://t.co/Oo0dsrCTLP — Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) November 14, 2022

The MSU Bobcats football team said on Twitter Monday that 4,100 student tickets sold out in 13 minutes.

4,100 student tickets sold out in 13 minutes.@montanastate students, you absolutely rule.#GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/D8jeEZfxeE — Montana State Bobcats (@MSUBobcats) November 14, 2022

Gameday, which has averaged about 2 million viewers this season, will be presenting a Big Sky Conference game for the first time in the program’s 30 year history. Pre-game coverage will air on ESPN from 7:00 to 10:00 am. The game will start at noon, and air on CBS stations in Montana, as well as the ESPN+ streaming app.