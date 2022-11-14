© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Regional News

College GameDay headed to Bozeman for Bobcats-Grizzly showdown

Yellowstone Public Radio | By John Hooks,
YPR News
Published November 14, 2022 at 3:28 PM MST
The 121st "Brawl of the Wild" game is this Saturday.

The 121st “Brawl of the Wild” rivalry game between the Montana State and University of Montana football teams will have an unprecedented level of national attention this year, as ESPN’s flagship College Gameday program announced it will be broadcasting live from Bozeman this weekend ahead of the game.

The MSU Bobcats football team said on Twitter Monday that 4,100 student tickets sold out in 13 minutes.

Gameday, which has averaged about 2 million viewers this season, will be presenting a Big Sky Conference game for the first time in the program’s 30 year history. Pre-game coverage will air on ESPN from 7:00 to 10:00 am. The game will start at noon, and air on CBS stations in Montana, as well as the ESPN+ streaming app.

