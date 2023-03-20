Remodeling at Billings airport adds gates, runways — and someday, flights

Passengers at Billings Logan International Airport will see construction there for the rest of this year and beyond.

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded the airport more than $6.5 million dollars in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding over five years.

Airport director Jeff Roach says the money will help add more gates, expand the lobby and fund two air field projects.

“It’s gonna take a part of our terminal area aircraft ramp and convert it from asphalt, which has a lower aircraft carrying capacity to 16 inches of concrete, which will allow us to park larger aircraft,” Roach said.

He says the redevelopment project could increase passengers’ travel options.

“We are working very hard with all of the air carriers, those that are already serving Billings and those that are yet to serve Billings, to encourage them to increase their air service either through additional flights to already served markets or new flights to unserved destinations,” Roach said.

The terminal construction is expected to be complete by March of 2024.