East Entrance to YNP opens

The east entrance to Yellowstone National Park is set to open today.

Park visitors can travel the road leading in from Cody, Wyoming, to Sylvan pass and Canyon Village.

Drivers will likely experience temporary road closures near Sylvan Pass because of increased avalanche danger from recent snowfall and warm temperatures.

Park officials also say to watch for wildlife on the roads.

Due to a severe winter of above-average snowpack bison, elk and moose are stressed and weak.

They often use roads as travel corridors when the snow is deep.

The South Entrance near Jackson Hole is expected to open May 12th.