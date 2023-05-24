Bozeman sushi restaurant allowed to reopen

A Bozeman restaurant forced to close in April is now cleared to reopen.

Yellowstone Public Radio’s Orlinda Worthington has an update on Dave’s Sushi. The Gallatin City-County Health Department has determined that there is “no longer an imminent health threat" that would keep the popular downtown Bozeman restaurant from reopening.

Dave’s Sushi was ordered to close April 20th after 50 customers became ill.

Three individuals had severe outcomes, including hospitalizations, and two of them ended in death.

Preliminary testing by the health department suggested that morel mushrooms caused the outbreak.

May 17th, The Gallatin City County Health Department released a statement saying that food samples, including salmon and morel mushrooms, taken from the restaurant have come back negative for a series of pathogens and toxins.

The cause of the two deaths will remain pending until autopsy and toxicology results are available.

An investigation by the Gallatin City-County Health, Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, the CDC and the FDA is ongoing.