Regional News

Heavy Rainfall Floods Billings Streets and Basements

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published June 12, 2023 at 9:48 AM MDT
Scheels round-about at South Shiloh Road, June 2, 2023
Kay Erickson
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
Scheels round-about at South Shiloh Road, June 2, 2023

Streets were closed, basements and parking lots flooded and Billings emergency services overwhelmed as several inches of rain fell over the Billings area since June 1.

Broadwater Avenue west of 24th West and South Shiloh Road were virtual lakes as the accumulated rainfall had no place to go, and the city’s law enforcement, fire department and dispatchers were inundated with calls about storm drains, roads, ditches, parking lots and flooded basements. And rockfalls closed Zimmerman Trail from Highway 3 to Rimrock Road.

The city’s Public Works Department reported by Sunday afternoon, June 3, all the streets–and Zimmerman Trail– had reopened, except for Gabel Road in southwest Billings which is closed because of a sinkhole.

Rain totals since Thursday vary from nearly 5.5 inches around Rapelje in Stillwater County, more than 4.0 inches around Roundup and Lewistown in central Montana, 3.0 inches at Huntley and well over 5.0 at Laurel.

As of Sunday the Billings airport had recorded 4.0 inches of rain since June 1, making it—so far-- the 15th wettest June on record.

The National Weather Service in Billings forecasts scattered showers and thunderstorms each day this week, with the chance increasing to 70 to 80 percent by Thursday and Friday. They warn these storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall.

Regional News FloodingYPR NewsBillings
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson