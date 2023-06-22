Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Bozeman restaurant

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed today (Thursday 6/22) linked to food poisonings at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman, although the source of the exact cause of the poisoning is still unknown.

74-year-old William E. Lewis, of Toston, died within a day of eating at the restaurant, according to attorneys for the plaintiffs.

Food safety attorney Ron Simon filed the suit on behalf of Lewis’s estate.

He indicated that this litigation could implicate companies outside of Montana.

The attorney acknowledges that it is too soon to know the extent to which Dave’s Sushi is culpable, and to what extent other actors are to blame for these poisonings.

A second person also died after eating at Dave’s Sushi and at least 41 others became sick according to unofficial reports.

Those individuals are not involved in this lawsuit.

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services investigation is ongoing.