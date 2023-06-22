© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Regional News

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Bozeman restaurant

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Orlinda Worthington
Published June 22, 2023 at 11:48 AM MDT
Sushi suspected in death
Yuriko Nakao/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Sushi suspected cause of death

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed today (Thursday 6/22) linked to food poisonings at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman, although the source of the exact cause of the poisoning is still unknown.

74-year-old William E. Lewis, of Toston, died within a day of eating at the restaurant, according to attorneys for the plaintiffs.

Food safety attorney Ron Simon filed the suit on behalf of Lewis’s estate.

He indicated that this litigation could implicate companies outside of Montana.

The attorney acknowledges that it is too soon to know the extent to which Dave’s Sushi is culpable, and to what extent other actors are to blame for these poisonings.

A second person also died after eating at Dave’s Sushi and at least 41 others became sick according to unofficial reports.

Those individuals are not involved in this lawsuit.

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services investigation is ongoing.

Regional News YPR NewsFood PoisoningLawsuit
Orlinda Worthington
Orlinda Worthington hosts “Morning Edition” weekdays on YPR. She brings 20 years of experience as Montana television news anchor, producer, and reporter.
