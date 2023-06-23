STDs on the rise in Montana

Several health-related agencies hosted a symposium in Billings this week to tackle what they are calling a crisis in the state, involving the increase in sexually transmitted diseases.

Yellowstone Public Radio’s Orlinda Worthington reports.

The number of sexually transmitted diseases in Montana greatly increased during COVID 19. Health experts say that’s in part because people didn’t see their doctor in person during lockdowns. While quarantines have ended, STDs are increasing.

Cora Neumann is the Chief Community Health Officer for the Native American Development Corporation in Billings.

“We've seen pretty alarming spikes in gonorrhea, chlamydia, and now we're seeing syphilis really on the rise.”

Neumann says one very alarming concern is the increase in congenital syphilis.

“You can lose your baby or the baby can be born with syphilis and if not tested and treated properly can have a very significant series of dangerous effects on the body and on their development over time,” she said.

RiverStone Health reports 19 syphilis cases in 2021 in Yellowstone county. As of last week, there were 109 cases so far in 2023.

Melissa Snyder is the communicable disease nurse for RiverStone Health. She says people really need to be proactive and request a syphilis test, which some health providers do not do routinely. Symptoms of syphilis can present then go away so people don’t realize they’re infected.

And tackling the stigma is another hindrance to getting tested.

“Just trying to reduce the shame and fear that people have around having potentially contracting one of these diseases. The most important thing is to get in and get treated, Neumann said.”

Testing is done by a simple blood test from your doctor or county health department. Treatment with penicillin is usually very effective.

Some of the most common signs of syphilis are small, painless sores on the genitalia or around the mouth and a rash on the palms of the hands. Symptoms can also include Swollen lymph nodes. sore throat, patchy hair loss, headaches, weight loss, muscle aches and fatigue.