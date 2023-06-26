Train derails over Yellowstone River

Authorities are responding to a train derailment in the Yellowstone River.

According to a Sunday statement from Montana Rail Link, around 6am Saturday, several train cars derailed over a bridge in Stillwater County and collapsed with the bridge into the river below.

MRL says the cars contained molten sulfur and asphalt, which are solid in water. Sampling of water quality is being completed. According to MRL, analysis so far has not found petroleum hydrocarbons or sulfur impacts and there are no know threats to drinking water.

Responders include federal, state and local authorities. Among them were Stillwater County Emergency Services and Stillwater Sheriff’s Office, The Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Authorities are investigating the incident and cleaning up the site.