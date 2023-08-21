A day to dog paddle

There was a whole lot of shakin’, splashing, and barking going on at Rose Park pool in Billings on Sunday. The last open day for the city pool is reserved for pawed-paddlers only.

“They get to run off and jump in the pool ”

Dawn Marie Kaufman is the Aquatics Coordinator for the City of Billings. “ The first year I thought, oh, what have we gotten ourselves into. I want to say this is our fifth or sixth year of doing this. And it is just so much fun for these animals,” Kaufman said.

For most every animal…Griz was not so keen.

“He doesn’t like the water? No. So why did you bring him today? Just to make him play. He needs to lose some weight as you can see.”

Others used the event to mark a special occasion.

“The 18th is our dog's birthday.”

“I like it because there’s like all sorts of dogs I’ve never heard of so then I get to see different types I’ve never seen.”

Kaufman says there are roughly three to four hundred dogs each year. And every year she fields the same question.

Kaufman: “What about all the hair? It goes through a filter. We drain the pools, you know, before we even fill it for next year,” Kaufman said.

“Literally the best day of the year.”

In Billings, I'm Orlinda Worthington.