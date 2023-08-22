Montana VA holds town hall for veterans

Veterans in Montana have an opportunity Wednesday, Aug. 23, to share their thoughts and experiences on a variety of important issues.

The Montana Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a virtual town hall for veterans from 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Veterans can call in, livestream or join the town hall via Facebook live.

The town hall will discuss a variety of issues like travel benefits, mental health resources, the PACT Act, and more.

Program experts will share overviews of their services and resources for the first section of the town hall.

The final thirty minutes are reserved for a question and answer period for veterans attending.

Montana VA Health Care System serves over 47-thousand (47,000) enrolled Veterans in Montana.

Veterans are cared for at 18 sites of care across the state.