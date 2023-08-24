Montana's new poet laureate

Montana has a new Poet Laureate. Chris La Tray will act on behalf of poetry in the state for the next two years.

Orlinda Wortington introduces us.

(Speaking in native language) “That is hello, all of my relatives, we are all related. And that is where my inspiration comes from. The relationship we have with everything around us, human and non-human, absolutely that is it,” says Chris La Tray.

Chris La Tray is a member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa. He says his priority as poet laureate will be getting to small, rural communities that may be overlooked when it comes to writing and poetry.

“If I had to focus on one thing, it's to get the word to these young people that you can choose a path like mine and be successful in ways different from maybe how people tell you need to proceed,” La Tray said.

He says, like many of us, he grew up with the idea that poetry is just a bunch of fancy words; a misconception he hopes to change.

“You know, when I speak to kids I tell them that their story is 100% unique and there is nobody who is experiencing the world the way they are and the importance of them sharing that story through any kinds of words on the page or orally, that is important. And however you choose to frame that with words is poetry. Your life is poetry.”

You can hear a longer conversation with La Tray on Yellowstone Public Radio’s program Resounds, Monday, August 28th, at 6:30 p.m., and on ypradio.org.

