Actor Bill Pullman is Special Guest at MINT Film Festival

A noted Hollywood actor, a successful director and the premiere of a made-in-Montana movie highlight this year’s Montana International Film Festival.

The festival will showcase over 40 films from 8 countries, including documentaries, short and feature films, many with Montana ties, including the movie that kicks things off at the festival Thursday night said MINT Executive Director Brian Murnion.

“That’s a made in Montana feature narrative Tokyo Cowboy,” said Murnion. “The filmmakers will be here for that. It’s a really great story. Really impressed with the quality of the films being made in Montana by Montana filmmakers and that’s going to be one of them.”

A Billings based film will be screened on Saturday.

“The most notable film that’s related to Billings, which is Return, which is made by 2 filmmakers that live here and the subjects live here and it’s a Billings based project,” Murnion said.

Saturday night will feature acclaimed actor Bill Pullman, and film and tv director and Billings native John Dahl. They will present their thriller action movie from 1994-- The Last Seduction.

A Q and A with the actor and director will follow, along with a second Pullman feature, The Lost Highway.

Saturday morning the director and the actor will lend their expertise for an educational workshop on directing actors.

“ It’s really going to be this master class type of moment with these 2 individuals and I hope everyone can enjoy that, “said Murnion.

The MINT Film Festival is September 21 through the 24 at the Babcock Theater in downtown Billings.