A Federally-Funded Oral History Project will Record Testimony from Survivors of The Indian Boarding School System

Nonprofit The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition will use a $3.7 million dollar grant through The Bureau of Indian Affairs to create a permanent oral history collection featuring testimony from those who survived federal Indian boarding schools.

The United States Department of the Interior announced the project this month as part of an ongoing investigation into government policies that supported the forced assimilation of Native American children from the early 19th century through the 1970s.

According to agency documentation, there were 18 Indian boarding schools based in Montana and 6 in Wyoming.

Survivors can find out more on the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition website, where they’ll also find a form they can fill out in order to participate.