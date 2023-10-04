© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
The City of Billings has Received a Grant for New Air Service

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Orlinda Worthington
Published October 4, 2023 at 1:41 PM MDT
Amya Rodriguez
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
Security and travelers vehicles line the loading bay of Billings Logan Airport

The City of Billings has received a $1,000,000 grant for new air service between Logan International Airport and California.

Logan Airport officials are using the funds to pitch for a direct flight from Billings to either Los Angeles or San Francisco. The grant is from the United States Department of Transportation.

Jeff Roach is the Director of Aviation and Transit for the city of Billings. He says Logan airport has more passengers coming and going from the Los Angeles basin than any other market that’s not served with a direct flight.

At the community's request airport officials are asking for LAX or San Francisco International as new locations for direct flights.

Roach asked for proposals from airlines October 3, in Missoula, at the Montana Rendezvous, an annual air service development conference. The next step will be negotiations.

He says there is no date for when the new flight location will be chosen and service added, but he hopes they can begin offering direct flights from Billings to California next summer.

Roach says they are also working on adding a direct flight from Billings to the east coast in the future.

Orlinda Worthington
Orlinda Worthington hosts “Morning Edition” weekdays on YPR. She brings 20 years of experience as Montana television news anchor, producer, and reporter.
See stories by Orlinda Worthington
