Events mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Monday, October 9th, is recognized in Montana as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Many Montana cities will be holding events to mark the day.

YPR’s Orlinda Worthington reports on a free screening of a movie highlighting a Native American woman in Montana who made history.

(movie trailer) “I think it was in my genes.

”Malia Kipp made history in 1992 as the first female Montana tribal member to earn a full-ride scholarship to play NCAA Division 1 basketball for the University of Montana Lady Griz.

Kipp is featured in a documentary titled “Native Basketball - Legacy of a Trailblazer.

”In it, she is described by her Chief as "a warrior," and highlighted as a role model for other Native girls.

(movie trailer) “She played her best, for herself, for her university and for her tribe.”>The free screening is Monday evening, October 9, at seven o’clock at Petro Theater on the MSU Billings Campus.

A panel of Montana Star Athletes: Mike Chavez, Kola Bad Bear, and Buddy Windy Boy will speak after the film.

In Billings, I’m Orlinda Worthigton

Events marking Indigenous People’s day in Bozeman include a dedication of a Medicine Wheel at Burke Park at 5:30 Monday evening. The celebration includes a drum circle, Round Dance, interactive teepee display, and Tribal speakers.

Tuesday evening, community members are invited to a Native American Women's Healing workshop from six to eight at American Indian Hall at MSU.

This free event will feature speaker Dr. Carma Corcoran, author of "The Incarceration of Native American Women: Creating Pathways to Wellness and Recovery through Gentle Action Theory.”

