Whitebark Pine Restoration Project Receives $44 Million from Inflation Reduction Act.

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published October 6, 2023 at 2:40 PM MDT
Panelists Doug Smith, ShiNaasha Pete, Dr. Walter Wehtje, and Dr. Diana Tomback discussed whitebark pine restoration at an event in Bozeman in September. Jad Daley with American Forests moderated the discussion
Colter Peterson
/
American Forests Photo by Colter Peterson
Whitebark pine restoration in Yellowstone National Park, Glacier and Grand Teton National Park is receiving $44 million from the inflation reduction act.

Federal agencies, conservation groups and tribal leaders recently gathered in Bozeman to view a new film about the imperiled tree species and to discuss how to save it.

In late September, the National Park Service and a national nonprofit, American Forests, announced a 5-year, multi agency partnership to bring whitebark pine back to areas where it once thrived.

Panelist Dr. Diana Tomback (Tom Back) with the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation shared details on how the national whitebark pine restoration plan will guide efforts.

“If we can restore 20-30 percent of whitebark pine in each of these jurisdictions whether it’s forest service region or a national park or BLM, state or tribal whitebark distribution this will serve as the center for dissemination,” he said.

Tomback says Clark's nutcrackers will visit those areas and the birds will spread the tree's seeds across the landscape.

Navajo Nation tribal member ShiNaasha Pete works on whitebark pine reforestation for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Forestry Department. She says success depends not only on growing trees that are resistant, but also educating young people.

“My fear now that I’m thinking is ok who's going to establish and continue these trees and help them continue going on with the clark's nutcracker as well in 80 years, in 100 years?” she said.

Pete says replanting whitebark pine is also linked to cultural restoration for native people.

“Whitebark pine was a first food for the Salish and Kootenai people as far as other tribal identities as well meaning it was an original diet for our ancestors, and so it’s important to keep that out there,” she said.

Those visiting Yellowstone National Park this fall can learn more about whitebark pine restoration in a new film produced by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, which is currently screening at the visitor center at Canyon and in October will start playing at Old Faithful.

Yellowstone National ParkGlacier National ParkGrand Tetons National ParkParks Restoration National Park ServiceNavajo NationCultural Resources
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz covers Bozeman and surrounding communities in Southwest Montana for Yellowstone Public Radio. She has reported for Northwest News Network and Boise State Public Radio and previously worked at a daily print newspaper. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom Story Workshop.
