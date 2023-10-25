The town of Broadview puts Recreational Marijuana up for vote.

One of Montana’s smallest communities is asking voters this November to outlaw marijuana businesses.

The town of Broadview, in Yellowstone County, is asking voters to approve or disapprove of the town’s proposed ordinance making it illegal for marijuana businesses to operate in the town.

Broadview is located 31 miles northwest of Billings along Highway 3. The population was 139 in the 2020 census.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit marijuana businesses which are defined as "a cultivator, manufacturer, dispensary, testing lab, transporter, or any other business or

function that is licensed" by the Montana Department of Revenue.

The possession of medical or recreational marijuana will remain legal as provided by Montana law in all 56 Montana counties. However, about half of the counties do not allow sales of the product.