West Yellowstone voters to decide on whether or not to overturn ban on marijuana businesses

Pot shops may be allowed to open their doors in West Yellowstone if voters this November decide to overturn the town’s ban on marijuana businesses.

Former Mayor Jerry Johnson gathered the required 15 percent of signatures from registered town voters to put on the ballot the question of whether to repeal the ban.

“The way they put it on the ballot I didn’t feel was clearly understandable. I had so many people come to me misunderstanding how they voted and how the results turned out,” he said.

According to ballot language, if the majority of registered electors vote to overturn the ban, marijuana businesses will be allowed in the town. Last year, West Yellowstone residents voted 53 to 47 in favor of prohibiting marijuana businesses within city limits.

According to West Yellowstone’s town clerk, recreational marijuana sales in West Yellowstone would be subject to the town’s 4 percent resort tax. Recreational sales would also be taxed at the 3 percent county sales tax rate and the state rate of 20 percent.