Billings Symphony Chorale to Perform at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral

St. Patrick Co-Cathedral sanctuary will be echoing with the voices of the Billings Symphony Chorale this Saturday and Sunday.

Chorale director Dr. Steven Hart says the singers love to perform in such a beautiful place with marvelous acoustics that provide great feedback.

“Because it rings and echoes a little bit in the church, so they are able to hear themselves. When we really hit a great chord that is perfectly in tune and the choir just loves it. You can see their faces just really light up. Oh, man, they just love to get to sing at St. Pat’s,” says Hart.

The concert is called Voices to Remember. Hart says we are familiar with the writer’s voice. This is about the composer’s voice.

“In this concert you get to experience the compositional voice of Brahms, Gabriel Foure’, of Moses Hogan who was very instrumental in kind of reviving the entire genre of the African-American spiritual tradition,” Hart says.

The Billings Symphony Chorale’s Voices to Remember performances are Saturday night, Nov. 4, and Sunday afternoon, Nov. 5, at St Patrick Co-Cathedral. Go to billingssymphony.org for more information.