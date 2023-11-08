Yellowstone County election results

Billings voters gave a big thumbs down to the city’s proposed $143 million dollar bond for parks, trails and a new recreation center.

Preliminary results released by the Yellowstone County Election Office showed the bond losing by a 2 to 1 margin, with 68.53 percent of the just over 34-thousand ballots cast in this municipal election.

The bond would have cost taxpayers an extra $150 for each $300,000 of assessed property value.

More than 22-thousand (22,225) voted against the bond and just over 10-thousand (10,204) were in support.

Laurel voters passed a mill levy in support of Laurel Emergency Services hiring additional staff for the ambulance service.

Results from Tuesday night’s tally had support of 62 percent of the just over 15-hundred ballots returned.

In Broadview, voters passed a referendum prohibiting all marijuana businesses in town.

The possessing of recreational or medicinal marijuana will remain legal as provided by Montana law.

The Yellowstone County Election office said total voter turnout in this municipal election was 44.36 percent.