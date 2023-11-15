© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
MSUB Nursing Program Receives Accreditation

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published November 15, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST
MSUB Nursing Student Poses in Atrium
Montana State University Billings
MSUB Nursing Student Poses in Atrium

Montana State University Billings’ announced in a news release that its nursing program has been accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education for the next 10 years. The RN to BSN program has received the maximum duration possible at 10 years.

The university said the program allows registered nurses-or RN’s—to complete their Bachelor of Science in nursing degrees online while advancing their careers.

The RN to BSN program is offered through the College of Health Professions and Science. The school said it is a solution to the growing demand for professional bachelor-prepared nurses.

The RN to BSN completion program operates under a rolling acceptance model, making it accessible year-round, with start dates in the fall, spring or summer.

Montana State University Billings is the license holder of Yellowstone Public Radio.
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
