Canine respiratory illness suspected in Montana

Possible cases of a mysterious respiratory illness in dogs are showing up in Montana.

Doctor Tahnee Szymanski is the state veterinarian. She says right now, it’s not an illness that's required to be reported. Nonetheless, they are asking veterinarians to alert her office on possible cases, and a few have done so.

“I would say maybe 4 or 5 veterinarians that range from the Missoula area to Bozeman have seen cases that are consistent with what has been reported nationally. But at this point in time, we don't have confirmation that there is a connectedness between what we're seeing here in Montana and the rest of the nation,” Szymanski said.

While some cases in other states have led to death, she says it’s important for pet owners not to be overly alarmed, but to try and limit your dog’s exposure to other pets and places like dog parks and kennels. If you do need to board your pet ask what precautions the kennel is taking to keep their population safe.

With people traveling with pets over the holiday, it’s likely there will be dogs from other states and more opportunities for transmission so the state’s veterinarian office will be closely watching for any progression of the illness.

Symptoms are similar to kennel cough. If you notice your dog becoming ill, contact your veterinarian right away.