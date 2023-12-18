Historical Society announces death of popular historian

One of Montana’s most well-known historians has died.

Yellowstone Public Radio’s Orlinda Worthington reports.

The Montana Historical Society announced Monday the death of Ellen Baumler, an interpretive historian at the Montana Historical Society for more than 25 years.

She died Saturday from cancer, according to her husband.

Martha Kohl, the Outreach and Education Programmer for the Montana Historical Society worked closely with Baumler for many years.

She told YPR that Baumler was relentless in her research and a stickler for getting the facts right. But it was her ability to communicate that precise history to the public in a fun and engaging way was really special.

“She also knew how to tell a great story. And she really was able to make history interesting to the general public. She worked with school kids. She worked with seniors and everyone in between. And she was really able to bring the stories of our state alive to people and get them to care,” Kohl said.

Baumler wrote dozens of historic columns and numerous books. She was working on a new one with Kohl and two others at the time of her death. Kohl said she worked doing what she loved to the very end of her life.

“And just one of the kindest, most generous human beings. I mean, I think that's the other part of Ellen. So, you know, a great colleague, but also just a truly wonderful person,” Kohl said.

Baumler retired from the state four years ago. She was 74 years old.

In Billings, I’m Orlinda Worthington