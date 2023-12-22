Christmas commode shows up on Laurel lawns

A popular item found inside your house… is showing up as a unique holiday decoration outside houses in Laurel.

Yellowstone Public Radio’s Orlinda Worthington flushes out the details.

Very few things get us in the holiday spirit more than bright, colorful yard displays.

The trees, the tinsel… the toilets.

You heard right!

“We went outside and we saw a very festive toilet in front of our house and it had beautiful streamers and Christmas decorations. And I was so excited to see it,” Meier said.

Rachel Meier was one of the first to get the adorned throne in her yard. It was topped with a Charlie- Brown-like Christmas tree made out of a plunger and had a message attached.

“It gives you the directions that you can pay 10 to have it removed or you can pay 20 to move it into somebody else's yard. So that's what I chose to do,” Meier said.

The Christmas-time toilet fundraiser was dreamed up by the Career and Community Leaders Club at Laurel High School. Hannah Lackman is the president.

“It’s goin’ around town, it’s pretty popular,” Lackman said.

Their teacher, Jennifer Painter says along with the laughs, students are getting experience in public speaking, presentation and fundraising skills. Not to mention muscle building.

“It's got a little pedestal that it's been built on wood, so then it has handles, so it's easier to lift, but it is pretty heavy,” Painter said.

It’s an activity that seems to have students and residents taking the plunge together to embrace the holiday spirit.

“It gets the community involved in what the high school is doing. So to be a part of something like this was a lot of fun. So it brings everybody together,” Meier said.

It’s an activity that seems to have students and residents taking the plunge together to embrace the holiday spirit.

In Billings I’m Orlinda Worthington.

The students are donating 25 percent of their profits to Toys for Tots. So far, they’ve transferred the Christmas toilet seven times.