Montana author accused of historical society theft

A New Mexico man, who has written several books about Montana, pleaded not guilty this week in federal court to charges alleging he stole items from the Montana Historical Society and sold or tried to sell them online.

YPR’s Orlinda Worthington reports.

According to the indictment, from April 2022 through September of last year, Brian D’Ambrosio would go to the Historical Society in Helena, allegedly claim he was doing research, and steal items from the archives, which he then put up for sale on eBay.

Eve Byron, spokesperson for the historical society told YPR they cannot comment on the ongoing case, but did talk about future security.

“During our current closure, which is due to the construction and renovation of the Montana Heritage Center, we are reviewing and strengthening our security measures to make sure this does not happen again,” Byron said.

The objects stolen were more than 100 years old and worth more than $5,000 to the Montana Historical Society. They include letters by the wife of famed Western artist Charlie “C.M.” Russell.

An FBI agent, posing as a buyer, was able to retrieve some of the items for the museum, according to Byron.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich charged D’Ambrosio with theft of major artwork, interstate transportation of stolen property and wire fraud.

If convicted of the most serious crime, D’Ambrosio faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.