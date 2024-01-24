Montanans named James Beard Award semifinalists

A Montana restaurant, a restaurateur, a bar and six Montana chefs are semifinalists in the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards.

YPR’s Orlinda Worthington got a surprise when she called one of the semifinalists for comment.

The James Beard Foundation Award honors those nationwide who create exceptional food while demonstrating a commitment to racial and gender equality, community and sustainability.

Iho Pomeroy, owner of Iho’s Korean Grill in Bozeman, is one of 20 in the nation in the nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur.

YPR got to share the good news in our Wednesday morning phone call.

“So, when did you learn that you were a semi finalist? Just because of you. You didn't know? I didn't know. Oh my gosh, Iho. Well, congratulations.You are the first person. Well, very cool. So what do you have to say about that? I am just honored and very humbled,” Pomeroy said.

Pomeroy has organized and contributed to numerous fundraisers over the span of 25 years in business, collecting money for those in need locally and beyond. She also served on the Bozeman City Commission for ten years.

Those gestures are in line with the requirements for Outstanding Restaurateur which include using their establishment as a vehicle for building community, demonstrating integrity in leadership and creating a sustainable work culture.

When asked why she’s made giving back such a big part of her business she would only, again, credit her customers and the Bozeman community for their generosity, and simply said…

“It’s our responsibility,” Pomeroy said.

In Billings, I’m Orlinda Worthington.

Shan Asian restaurant, also in Bozeman, is a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant. Other semifinalists are Horn and Cantle Saloon in Big Sky for Outstanding Bar, and Nick Steen Gullings at Walkers Grill in Billings and Charley Graham with Little Star Diner in Bozeman are among six chefs in the Mountain region.

Nominees will be announced on April 3 and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 10 in Chicago.

