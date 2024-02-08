Albertson's recall food kits amid Listeria concerns

Albertsons is recalling five Ready Meals and store-made taco kits in stores in Montana, Wyoming and several other states due to possible Listeria contamination.

The select meals and kits are supplied by Fresh Creative Foods and contain a recalled cheese ingredient.

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multi-year, multistate outbreak of infections.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, nausea, and abdominal pain.

Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

Anyone who used the products are advised to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products.