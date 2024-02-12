Bozeman City Commissioners to discuss leaked video

The Bozeman City Commission meets tonight to discuss a leaked video involving the City Manager.

Commissioners will discuss what to do about a widely-circulated video of City Manager Jeff Mihelich grousing about Mayor Terry Cunningham and Deputy Mayor Joey Morrison. The video shows Mihelich in a private conversation on a video call with a city employee in which he also boasts about a lucrative job opportunity in Texas and badmouths residents.

Clips from the video have spread across social media and news sites–even appearing on the popular Instagram channel Hipsters of Bozeman.

“So you want to hear one more Terry story, it’s kind of funny,” Mihelich said to Director of Community Development Anna Bentley before disparaging the mayor.

Mihelich has been on paid administrative leave since February 1. He issued a statement apologizing to the Commission, City staff, and Bozeman residents for his conduct.

Commissioners have informed Mihelich of his right to give a statement in person or in writing at tonight’s special meeting and will hear public comments. They can also vote on any next steps. According to the city code, “the city manager shall hold office at the will of the commission.”

The meeting is at 6:00 p.m. on February 12 in City Hall.