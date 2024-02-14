© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Yellowstone Public Radio | By Orlinda Worthington
Published February 14, 2024 at 11:24 AM MST
The standoff in Sheridan, Wyoming continues Wednesday morning between law enforcement officers from multiple agencies and a suspect in the shooting death of a Sheridan police officer.

Police officer Sergeant Nevada Krinkee, a six-and-a-half year veteran of the department, was shot when he attempted to serve a trespassing warning in Sheridan Tuesday morning.

Krinkee died at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

Accompanied by a police procession Wednesday morning, Krinkee’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Billings. (photo)

The unnamed suspect continues to hold up in the area of 6th and North Sheridan Avenue in Sheridan.

Officers on scene include Sheridan Police Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol as well as officers from Gillette and Casper.
Orlinda Worthington
Orlinda Worthington hosts "Morning Edition" weekdays on YPR. She brings 20 years of experience as Montana television news anchor, producer, and reporter.
