The standoff in Sheridan, Wyoming continues Wednesday morning between law enforcement officers from multiple agencies and a suspect in the shooting death of a Sheridan police officer.

Police officer Sergeant Nevada Krinkee, a six-and-a-half year veteran of the department, was shot when he attempted to serve a trespassing warning in Sheridan Tuesday morning.

Krinkee died at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

Accompanied by a police procession Wednesday morning, Krinkee’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Billings. (photo)

The unnamed suspect continues to hold up in the area of 6th and North Sheridan Avenue in Sheridan.

Officers on scene include Sheridan Police Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol as well as officers from Gillette and Casper.