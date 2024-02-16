Two-hour lockdown at Malmstrom Air Force Base after reports of suspicious person

A lockdown at Malmstrom Air Force Base was lifted Thursday afternoon hours after an active shooter alert on base. Air Force officials released a statement that said a suspicious person was reported, no shots were fired and there were no casualties or injuries.

The base went on lockdown at 10:29 Thursday morning in response to what officials on the Malmstrom Air Force Facebook page called a “real world active shooter.”

Malmstrom spokesperson John Turner says an active shooter drill was scheduled for the same day, in a different location than where the suspicious person was reported.

Turner said he couldn’t release additional information. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Great Falls east side public schools went into “shelter-in-place” status as a result of the base lockdown.

Great Falls Police said on its Facebook page that all schools were back to normal status as of 1pm. Great Falls Public School Superintendent Thomas Moore says counselors will be available to speak with students and families next week.

Copyright 2024 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.