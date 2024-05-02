World Labyrinth Day celebrated in Montana

At 1 p.m., Saturday, May 4, local time, people around the world will be walking a meditative path together for World Labyrinth day.

As Yellowstone Public Radio’s Orlinda Worthington reports, there are opportunities for Montanans to join in.

Sharlene Inglis walks the labyrinth on the grounds of St. Andrews church in Billings.

“This one started as a project here at St Andrews. It is a seventh circuit labyrinth,” Inglis said.

A labyrinth is a complex circular path similar to a maze.

“So the same path leads to the center and leads back out, but it weaves in and out. So sometimes it's confusing, but it helps balance your right and left brain as well. And so, there are no rules for people. We offer suggestions as to maybe setting an intention, release as you go in. In the center meditation and as you walk out receive inspiration or you can just walk for the fun of it,” Inglis said.

Labyrinths are often located religious or spiritual but not always. Volunteers installed a labyrinth near the Bozeman Public Library in 2019. The library’s director Susan Gregory says the response is very positive.

“People are so pleased to have it here. A lot of families use it, a lot of children, a lot of people who just want to meditate,” Gregory said.

Back in Billings, Sharlene Inglis plans to join others around the world Saturday to walk the labyrinth… something he’s been doing monthly for more than 30 years.

“I walk it for peacefulness. I walk it with an intention. Maybe a situation that I'd like to resolve.”

There are several labyrinths around Montana and Wyoming. We have information on our website on how to locate one near you.

In Billings, I’m Orlinda Worthington.

Click to find a labyrinth near you: https://labyrinthlocator.com/home