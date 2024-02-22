MSUB half-time event brings MMIW center court

Montana continues to rank in the top ten states in the nation for the number of reported cases of missing and murdered Native women and girls.

A halftime presentation at a recent Montana State University Billings women’s basketball game used half-time - and the power of silence - to raise awareness.

Yellowstone Public Radio’s Orlinda Worthington brings us the story.

At half time of the MSUB Lady Yellowjackets game instead of the usual loud commotion of the jazz band, cheerleaders and overhead announcements in the Alterowitz gym… there is this.

(silence)

Spectators grew quiet as more that 50 Native American women, men and children circle the basketball court in silence, each holding a large photo of a missing or murdered friend or loved one. Daniel LaForge carried a picture of his sister, the second family member killed by violence.

“We’re seeking justice for my sister. To this point we still haven’t had a court date to where we have been able to get that justice so any kind of awareness we can bring to her situation and help us get that justice is something that we’re striving for,” LaForge said.

It may seem an unusual pairing… a high energy basketball game coupled with the somber issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women. But the February 17-th game brought the issue to center court.

Randy Bear Don’t Walk is the Native Success Coordinator for MSUB. He explains the significance.

“Basketball is huge in Native American culture. And it's a way to draw the community closer. It's a way to present our plight that we battle on a daily basis. You know, the missing and murdered indigenous woman is a huge issue in our community. And a lot of times it's, uh, swept under the rug, if you will,” Bear Don’t Walk said.

Raising awareness of MMIW started the game too. The MSUB team entered the gym–wearing red T-shirts with the phrase, “No More Stolen Sisters.” The change in warm up gear was in support of the half time event, sponsored by Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Billings. Facilitate it–and honor the 65 missing people–recognized during the silent halftime.

NATS” “Thank you to all you brave people who came out today.”

In Billings, I’m Orlinda Worthington.