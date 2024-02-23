Another piece of the Libby Superfund complex is cleaned up, officials say

Federal and state environmental officials said another piece of the Libby asbestos superfund complex is cleaned up.

Officials want the 400-acre site removed from the federal Superfund list. It’s just one of many pieces of the Libby Superfund Complex.

The site was formerly owned by Stimson Lumber but is now an industrial business park. Cleanup there finished in 2016. Monitoring since has indicated there is no further asbestos contamination.

Officials would continue to monitor the site if it’s removed from the federal Superfund list.

Public comments on the proposal to delist the industrial park will be accepted through March 18.

