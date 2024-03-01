Billings nurse delivers dozens of "leaplings"

At least twelve leaplings entered the Billings community February 29th.

YPR’s Orlinda Worthington talked with a nurse who shares what it’s like delivering babies on Leap Day.

Joy Schacht, is a nurse at St. Vincent Regional Hospital. She was on the labor and delivery floor this year, just as she has been for all the Leap Years during her 32 years in nursing.

“The majority of people were very excited. There was no hesitation. They were excited to have a baby that would have two birthdays. They get to choose,” Schacht said.

In fact, Schacht says some of the parents ask her to move things along to make the Leap Year deadline. It happened this year too.

“One patient who actually came in in spontaneous labor and she said, okay, as long as we're here let’s try and get it in. Let's do it. It was just kind of fun sittin’ here watching the clock waiting for things to happen,” Schacht said.

Her shift ended before this mother gave birth so she’s not yet sure if she made the deadline, but six babies at St. Vincent’s and six at Deaconess Health definitely did.

“Every delivery is very special and very intimate. It always brings a little bit of excitement to families when there's a special occurrence that happens. I think they feel, yeah, feel more special,” Schacht said.

Shot says most of the parents tell her they plan to celebrate their babies Leap Day birth on both February 28th and March first.

In Billings, I’m Orlinda Worthington.

Bozeman Health reports they had three leaplings, also known as leapers, born this year.