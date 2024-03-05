Bozeman commissioners unanimously approve pay out deal with exiting city manager

In a 5-0 vote Tuesday evening, Bozeman city commissioners agreed to the terms of a severance deal with City Manager Jeff Mihelich, who has been on paid leave since a leaked video showed him griping about Bozeman residents and city leaders.

The deal approved by commissioners would pay Mihelich eight months of his salary along with eight months of contributions to his retirement fund. This is abbreviated from the 12 months of pay and 12 months of retirement contributions originally stated in Mihelich's contract, adopted when he was hired.

The severance deal would also end Mihelich's employment with the city as of March 5.