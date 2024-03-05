© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
HRDC opens all-in-one Market Place

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Sarah Brown
Published March 5, 2024 at 1:09 PM MST
HRDC's new service hub Market Place.
The Human Resource Development Council, known locally as HRDC, has a new all-in-one location. All HRDC services but the homeless shelter are now at Market Place on East Griffin Drive in Bozeman. The Bozeman shelter will remain open at its current Wheat Drive location. The new service hub includes a warehouse for emergency food storage, a commercial kitchen, a grocery area, a pay-what-you-can restaurant, and space for enrichment and educational opportunities. HRDC receives funding from private donations, rental and program income, contract revenue, and federal and state grants.
