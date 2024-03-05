HRDC opens all-in-one Market Place

The Human Resource Development Council, known locally as HRDC, has a new all-in-one location. All HRDC services but the homeless shelter are now at Market Place on East Griffin Drive in Bozeman. The Bozeman shelter will remain open at its current Wheat Drive location. The new service hub includes a warehouse for emergency food storage, a commercial kitchen, a grocery area, a pay-what-you-can restaurant, and space for enrichment and educational opportunities. HRDC receives funding from private donations, rental and program income, contract revenue, and federal and state grants.