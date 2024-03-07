© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All eligible veterans can enroll for care under the PACT Act

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published March 7, 2024 at 1:22 PM MST

Veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits can sign up for VA health care earlier than expected.

Congress passed The PACT Act in 2022. It significantly expanded VA benefits to veterans exposed to various toxins like agent orange and expanded the number of health conditions linked to toxic exposure that are covered.

The VA was set to expand those benefits over several years with a veteran’s eligibility determined by their years of service. Some were not scheduled to become eligible for care until 2032.

But the agency announced this week all veterans covered under the legislation can immediately sign up for care. The VA estimates a little over 18,000 Montana vets will become eligible as a result.

Copyright 2024 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.

Tags
Regional News YPR News
Aaron Bolton
Aaron is Montana Public Radio's Flathead reporter.
See stories by Aaron Bolton