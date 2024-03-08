MSUB offers free stellar lecture series

The Stellar Insights Lecture Series begins March 12th at the Montana State University Billings Library.

The series features experts on the galaxy and beyond.

Yellowstone Public Radio’s Orlinda Worthington brings us a preview.

The MSUB Library Lecture Series is celebrating ten years of bringing free presentations by local and national expert. Eileen Wright is the director of the MSUB library and organizer of the lecture series.

“Every semester is a different topic. We've done everything from Vietnam War to all about Montana. We kinda just find a theme and then we seek out professors and local celebrities to come up and be presenters for us,” Wright said.

The theme this year isStellar Insights. The idea came from Emily Reeb, the Student Success Librarian.

“What does Montana have? Aside from mountains and the beautiful outside is, we've got dark sky parks here in Montana. And I am a deep lover of space and all things out of this world. So I threw out space as an idea and it managed to fall in line,” Reeb said.

The first lecture shines a light on the sun and the upcoming solar eclipse.

The second combines stories and a video on the constellations from the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and a Western perspective.

Reeb is especially excited for speaker Emily Calandrelli, the star of the hit Netflix series “Emily’s Wonder Lab.” She will explore the importance of science literacy, the benefits of space exploration, and the challenges for women in STEM careers.

“So I really hope that there is, you know, some kid who comes and that sparks their love of space and, you know, who knows, they could be an astronaut one day,” Reeb said.

In Billings, I’m Orlinda worthington

All events are free. They are on Tuesday nights at 6:30, beginning March 12th. More information can be found at https://www.msubillings.edu/news/article.asp?id=23545