© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plans for veterinary school advance

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Orlinda Worthington
Published March 8, 2024 at 12:34 PM MST
RVU approved for first veterinary school in Montana
Rocky Vista University
RVU approved for first veterinary school in Montana

Rocky Vista University announced Wednesday that the Higher Learning Commission has formally approved their request to offer the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.

The university’s communication manager said, in a press release, that the approval from the HLC marks a significant achievement and propels the university to move forward with construction.

We reported to you in January that the school was planning the state’s first school of veterinary medicine at its Billings campus.

Rocky Vista University admitted its first class of osteopathic medicine students in the summer of 2023.

The school of veterinary medicine will be located next to the university’s existing campus on Billings’ west end.
Tags
Regional News BillingsYPR NewsVeterinarian
Orlinda Worthington
Orlinda Worthington hosts “Morning Edition” weekdays on YPR. She brings 20 years of experience as Montana television news anchor, producer, and reporter.
See stories by Orlinda Worthington