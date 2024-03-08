Plans for veterinary school advance

Rocky Vista University announced Wednesday that the Higher Learning Commission has formally approved their request to offer the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.

The university’s communication manager said, in a press release, that the approval from the HLC marks a significant achievement and propels the university to move forward with construction.

We reported to you in January that the school was planning the state’s first school of veterinary medicine at its Billings campus.

Rocky Vista University admitted its first class of osteopathic medicine students in the summer of 2023.

The school of veterinary medicine will be located next to the university’s existing campus on Billings’ west end.