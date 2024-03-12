Drought conditions worsen across much of Montana

Drought conditions are getting worse across much of Montana and it’s going to take above-normal springtime snow and rain to break out of the spiral.

That’s what experts told members of the governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee Thursday during their first meeting of the year.

Pockets of extreme drought have gripped the Lincoln area and the Blackfoot watershed.

Severe and moderate drought is reported across most of western, southern and northeast Montana. Abnormally dry conditions dominate almost all the state.

There are two noteworthy exceptions: areas of Glacier and Musselshell counties report no drought.

Experts are taking a wait-and-see stance before making any drought predictions this summer.

