MSU breaks ground on a new nursing school in Missoula

Montana State University broke ground Friday on a new nursing school in Missoula. MSU President Waded Cruzado spoke on the matter.

“We’re delighted to be here with you today to break ground on this exciting future. And we consider it an honor to help write this new chapter of health care education in Missoula and in Montana,” Cruzado said.

MSU nursing students have shared the University of Montana’s campus since 1976. The new building will be off campus and is one of five nursing schools set to be constructed around the state. MSU also plans to build new schools in Kalispell, Billings, Bozeman and Great Falls. They will offer new classrooms, labs and study areas for students.

The Missoula Community Medical Center donated the land for the new building. Construction costs are partly funded by a $101 million donation by Mark and Robyn Jones in 2021.

Victoria Traxler / Montana Public Radio Montana State University groundbreaking ceremony for a new nursing school building at the Missoula Community Medical Center on April 5, 2024.

